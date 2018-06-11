President Aliyev congratulates Vladimir Putin

11 June 2018 19:26 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 11

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulated President of Russia Vladimir Putin in connection with the Russia Day.

"I cordially congratulate you on the state holiday - Russia Day. Today, friendly Russia successfully resolves issues of improving public administration, sustainable development and modernization of the economy, improving welfare of the people," President Aliyev said in his message.

President Aliyev emphasized that Russia has an active role on international arena.

"The high level of the Azerbaijani-Russian bilateral relations, which clearly reflects the fruitful cooperation and close interaction of the two countries on the widest range of issues, is particularly gratifying. I am confident that our joint efforts will continue to be aimed at further strengthening of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Russia in the interests of our peoples and countries, which are traditionally linked by close ties of friendship and good-neighborliness. I wish to you, dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, good health and success, and to all Russians peace and prosperity," reads the congratulatory message.

