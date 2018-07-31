Time frame of meeting between Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs disclosed

31 July 2018 15:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 31

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers have agreed to meet on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York in September, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmet Hajiyev told Trend July 31.

"A principled agreement on the meeting of ministers on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly was reached,” he said. “Moreover, holding another meeting before the above-mentioned one is being considered.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani oil prices up on July 30
Oil&Gas 16:08
Bank transactions of foreigners in Azerbaijan increase
Tourism 15:41
European Commission to allocate 5M euros for TANAP
Oil&Gas 14:33
Azerbaijan simplifying export-import operations for industrial parks
Economy news 14:18
Azerbaijan to set up logistics center in Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park
Economy news 13:36
Azerbaijan, Vietnam discuss prospects of military cooperation (PHOTO)
Politics 13:22
Latest
Merger of two banks completed in Kazakhstan
Economy news 16:20
Will Turkmenistan and Russia resume gas trade?
Oil&Gas 16:12
Azerbaijani oil prices up on July 30
Oil&Gas 16:08
Kazakhstan hopes to improve its position in Global Competitiveness Index
Kazakhstan 16:08
Pre-Caspian Turkmenbashi airport increases number of agreements with foreign companies
Economy news 15:53
Kazakh Energy Ministry: talks on restoring Central Asian Power System underway (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 15:52
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Russia working on agreement to co-op in energy sector (Exclusive)
Economy news 15:51
UK foreign minister Hunt urges France and Germany to push EU for Brexit deal
Europe 15:49
U.N. plans talks with Iran, Russia, Turkey on Syria constitutional panel
Russia 15:47