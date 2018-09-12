Ilham Aliyev receives NATO PA president (UPDATE)

12 September 2018 20:58 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 15:46)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by President of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Paolo Alli.

The head of state underlined the successful development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO, and stressed the importance of Baku’s hosting a meeting of the Economics and Security Committee of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in expanding this cooperation.

President Aliyev recalled his last year's visit to NATO headquarters, and noted that very positive opinions were expressed on Azerbaijan's role in NATO-Azerbaijan cooperation and in the region during the meetings with the NATO Secretary General and at the North Atlantic Council.

Saying that the Azerbaijan-NATO cooperation has been implemented for many years and this cooperation embraces a variety of areas, President Ilham Aliyev pointed out that NATO hails Azerbaijan's participation in the Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan and an increase in the number of its servicemen there.

The head of state expressed his confidence that the visit of the delegation led by President of the NATO PA Paolo Alli to Azerbaijan will contribute to the development of Azerbaijan-NATO ties as well as relations between Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (parliament) and the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

Noting that he is pleased to meet with President Ilham Aliyev, Paolo Alli said that they are interested in exchanging views on the regional security and cooperation prospects with the President of Azerbaijan.

Paolo Alli also praised the role of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis and the NATO PA in developing Azerbaijan-NATO relations.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan’s State Property Issues Committee to control land plots via satellite system
ICT 20:41
Internet usage in Azerbaijan increases: ITU
ICT 19:55
Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs may soon meet in New York - OSCE Sec. Gen.
Politics 17:12
Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory to host “cosmic” show at Nasimi Festival
Society 16:56
Ilham Aliyev receives NATO PA president
Politics 15:46
OPEC reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan’s oil output
Oil&Gas 15:33
Latest
Belarus, Uzbekistan to sign agreement on social, economic co-op
Uzbekistan 21:55
Azerbaijan’s State Property Issues Committee to control land plots via satellite system
ICT 20:41
Contracts for $100M expected to be signed at Belarusian-Uzbek business forum
Uzbekistan 20:39
EU helping Turkmenistan raise professionalism of state employees
Turkmenistan 20:37
Azerbaijan ready for intensive talks to resolve Karabakh conflict - FM
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 20:30
KASE launching Eurobonds trading with settlements in US dollars
Kazakhstan 20:28
Azerbaijan to expand use of e-land cadastre registration system (PHOTO)
Economy news 20:15
Iran supplying internet services to Iraq, minister says
Business 20:02
Internet usage in Azerbaijan increases: ITU
ICT 19:55