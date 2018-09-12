Ilham Aliyev receives NATO PA president (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 15:46)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by President of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Paolo Alli.

The head of state underlined the successful development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO, and stressed the importance of Baku’s hosting a meeting of the Economics and Security Committee of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in expanding this cooperation.

President Aliyev recalled his last year's visit to NATO headquarters, and noted that very positive opinions were expressed on Azerbaijan's role in NATO-Azerbaijan cooperation and in the region during the meetings with the NATO Secretary General and at the North Atlantic Council.

Saying that the Azerbaijan-NATO cooperation has been implemented for many years and this cooperation embraces a variety of areas, President Ilham Aliyev pointed out that NATO hails Azerbaijan's participation in the Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan and an increase in the number of its servicemen there.

The head of state expressed his confidence that the visit of the delegation led by President of the NATO PA Paolo Alli to Azerbaijan will contribute to the development of Azerbaijan-NATO ties as well as relations between Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (parliament) and the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

Noting that he is pleased to meet with President Ilham Aliyev, Paolo Alli said that they are interested in exchanging views on the regional security and cooperation prospects with the President of Azerbaijan.

Paolo Alli also praised the role of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis and the NATO PA in developing Azerbaijan-NATO relations.

