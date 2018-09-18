Azerbaijani top official: Pashinyan turns his family into object of political speculation (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 16:59)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

Trend:

It’s not hard to imagine what kind of troubles await the people led by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who turned his family into an object of political speculation, Ali Hasanov, Azerbaijani president’s assistant for public and political affairs, wrote on his Facebook page on Sept. 18.

Hasanov noted that there are individuals whose actions made their names go down in history, and who played an important role in the fate of people.

“Taking on the mission of saving this state [Azerbaijan] from the threat of extinction, national leader Heydar Aliyev devoted all his time and health to such a high goal as preservation, creation and development of Azerbaijani statehood, and, having fulfilled this task with dignity, wrote his name with golden letters in the history of the people,” Ali Hasanov said.

“Heydar Aliyev passed away peacefully. This peace was granted to him by the boundless scale of his work and service to people. The great leader was confident that his policy would be continued in the future as well and will lead Azerbaijan to new victories, and the past 15 years proved how right the genius thought.”

Hasanov stressed that President Ilham Aliyev, having turned a small country into an authoritative, respected state, into a dynamically developing island of stability, when the world is facing confrontation and terror, demonstrated what a real politician can do.

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news