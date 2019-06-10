Next meeting of working group on Russia-Azerbaijan border demarcation to be held next week

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10
By Matanat Nasibova - Trend:
The next meeting of the working group on the demarcation of the Russian-Azerbaijani border will be held next week, Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov said at a press conference held at Trend News Agency.
"Currently, the delimitation of the Russian-Azerbaijani border has been completed," he said.
During the upcoming meeting, the sides will discuss all issues related to the demarcation of the Russian-Azerbaijani border, the Ambassador added.
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @MatanatNasibova
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news