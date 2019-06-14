3D model of Gulustan forstress being prepared with support of Heydar Aliyev Foundation (PHOTO) (UPDATE 2)

14 June 2019 10:51 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted at 09:56)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

Trend:

Famous Austrian restoration architect Erich Pammer, with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, has started work on the 3D scanning project of the Gulustan fortress built during the period of the Shirvanshahs state in Azerbaijan's Shamakhi district, Trend reports.

To prepare a 3D graphic model of the fortress, a comprehensive survey of the ruins of the historical monument on surface and underground is being carried out using special technical and laser devices. This process will allow to prepare a real model of the Gulustan fortress based on a 3D graphic model that will help determine the forthcoming works on the restoration of the fortress.

Until today, with the participation of Erich Pammer, who has restored over 400 monuments in various parts of the world, restoration and conservation work was carried out in Azerbaijan in the Maiden's Tower, the Palace of Shirvanshahs, the Beylar historical mosque and the Mohammed mosque in Icherisheher and other monuments.

story will be updated

