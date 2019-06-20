Chairmanship in BSEC PA General Assembly passed from Azerbaijan to Bulgaria

20 June 2019 14:49 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The chairmanship in the General Assembly of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC) has passed from Azerbaijan to Bulgaria, Trend reports on June 20.

Bulgaria will chair the organization for six months. The 53rd meeting of the General Assembly of the BSEC PA is being held in Baku.

BSEC was founded in 1992. The headquarters of the organization is located in Istanbul.

