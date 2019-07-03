Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijani Armed Forces meets Commander of NATO Special Operations Headquarters (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Colonel General Najmaddin Sadikov met with the delegation led by the Commander of NATO Special Operations Headquarters, Vice Admiral Colin J. Kilrain on July 3, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Speaking about the 25-year sustainable cooperation between Azerbaijan and the North Atlantic Alliance, the Chief of the General Staff of Azerbaijani Armed Forces noted the development of these relations, the activities of the Azerbaijan Army in various programs and the contribution made by Azerbaijan to the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan.

Touching upon the military-political situation in the region, Colonel General Najmaddin Sadikov stressed the importance of resolving the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and on the basis of the norms of international law.

Vice Admiral Colin J. Kilrain expressed satisfaction with his first visit to Azerbaijan and especially emphasized that Azerbaijan is a reliable partner of the Alliance. He highly appreciated the Azerbaijan's participation in the fight against terrorism, the significant contribution of the country in providing airspace to cargo transportation for peacekeeping operations and the high level of professionalism of Azerbaijani peacekeepers in Afghanistan.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the development of further cooperation between the Special Forces of Azerbaijan and NATO and other issues of mutual interest.

