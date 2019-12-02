Structural changes made in Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

Trend:

Structural changes have been made in the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, new departments have been created, Trend reports on Dec. 2 referring to the Cabinet of Ministers’ website.

The new structure of the Cabinet of Ministers is as follows:

Prime Minister's Secretariat

Department of the First Deputy Prime Minister

Department of Prime Minister's Deputies

Department of Head of the Staff of the Cabinet of Ministers

Department of Economics

Department of Foreign Economic Relations

Department of International Cooperation

Department of Law and Legislation

Department of Social Affairs

Department of Humanitarian Affairs

Department of Industry and Energy

Department of Agriculture and Environment

Regional Development Department

Department of Construction, Urban Planning and Public Utilities

Department of Transport, Communications and Innovations

Department of Security, Defense and Mobilization

General department

Press office

Business management department

