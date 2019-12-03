Russian FM: Military-technical co-op one of important areas of Moscow-Baku strategic partnership

3 December 2019 14:40 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Military-technical cooperation is one of the important areas of strategic partnership between Moscow and Baku, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov in Baku, Trend reports Dec. 3.

“I can only emphasize that military-technical cooperation is one of the important areas of strategic partnership between Moscow and Baku,” Russian foreign minister noted. “We are developing military-technical cooperation in full compliance with international legislation, with full balance in the region and the importance of maintaining stability.”

In turn, Mammadyarov said that cooperation in this area has always been on the agenda.

“There are certain ideas,” Azerbaijani foreign minister added. “We will give information to media as soon as a deal is reached.”

