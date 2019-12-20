Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission to ensure election transparency

20 December 2019 18:19 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20

Trend:

Azerbaijani Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade and Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov inspected the webcam technical control system in the administrative building of CEC for the municipal election to be held on December 23, 2019, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

Ramin Guluzade and Mazahir Panahov also made recommendations regarding the transparent holding of the elections, in accordance with the electoral law, Department of Media and Public Relations of CEC told Trend .

In order to process free, fair and transparent holding of municipal elections, all necessary steps have been taken.

The experience of using webcams has been successfully used in Azerbaijan for 11 years already. This allows everyone to directly observe the voting process. This experience will also be applied to use in the municipal elections this year.

On election day, by visiting the CEC official website, everyone will be able to observe the voting process, vote counting without registration.

