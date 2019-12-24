Deputy PM: Azerbaijani ruling party’s popularity growing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The popularity of the New Azerbaijan Party among citizens is growing, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of the ruling party Ali Ahmadov said, Trend reports on Dec. 24.

He made the remarks during the conference titled “Strategy of development of education: achievements and main goals” organized by the New Azerbaijan Party.

Ahmadov stressed that the municipal elections, in which the ruling party also participated, were held in Azerbaijan on Dec. 23.

“Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) has announced the preliminary election results,” the deputy prime minister said.

"Proceeding from our observations at the polling stations, I can say that the candidates of the ruling party were supported by the majority of voters in the municipal elections,” Ahmadov added. “The implementation of big social projects initiated by the Azerbaijani president to improve the welfare of people is highly appreciated by citizens and increases the popularity of the ruling party."

