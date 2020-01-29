President Ilham Aliyev: Multipolar world - guarantee of stability

29 January 2020 12:24 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

Trend:

The world is developing as a multipolar one today, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel of Russia on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trend reports.

“There are several centers of power,” Ilham Aliyev noted. “Of course, there are issues of concern to us, the escalation of tension in our region. But we also see positive dynamics, when countries that did not previously have such close interaction are acting almost like allies today and making a great contribution to regional stability. Therefore, a multipolar world is already a reality. I think that these trends will be strengthened over time. And this is positive because it is a guarantee of stability in the world.”

The Azerbaijani president added that large countries always have their interests outside these own boundaries, and each country wants to secure better conditions for itself and expand its sphere of influence.

“This is nothing new in that,” said Ilham Aliyev. “We have been observing this for centuries – with a varying degree of intensity. Therefore, this is not the question. The question is that the current structure of the world order, including the structure of international relations, is such that it implies multi-polarity. If we look at permanent members of the UN Security Council, it is a reflection of the multi-polarity of the world. And no decision can be made without the consent of one of the permanent member-countries. Therefore, I think that countries shouldn’t strive to ensure unipolarity for themselves, but, on the contrary, find elements of cooperation that will benefit everyone.”

