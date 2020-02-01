Azerbaijan’s CEC reveals number of observers accredited for parliamentary elections

1 February 2020 16:06 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 1

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

To date, 842 international observers have passed accreditation for the early parliamentary elections scheduled for Feb. 9 in Azerbaijan, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at the CEC meeting, Trend reports Feb. 1.

“The international observers represent 55 countries and 56 organizations,” the chairman said.

Panahov added that the number of local observers has reached 65,766 people.

