Azerbaijani president attends opening of newly reconstructed highway in Tovuz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the newly renovated Govlar–Eyyublu–Alakol–Ibrahimhajili–Yanigli–Aghajgala–Gochdara–Chobansighnag–Yoghunbulag–Saritala highway in Tovuz.

Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the president of the technical indicators of the road.

President Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing opening of the highway.