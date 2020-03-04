Azerbaijani president attends opening of newly reconstructed highway in Tovuz
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the newly renovated Govlar–Eyyublu–Alakol–Ibrahimhajili–Yanigli–Aghajgala–Gochdara–Chobansighnag–Yoghunbulag–Saritala highway in Tovuz.
Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the president of the technical indicators of the road.
President Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing opening of the highway.
Latest
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office warns head of website disseminating false information about coronavirus
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated newly renovated Aghstafa-Yenigun-Khatai-Gachag Karam-Poylu-Khilkhina highway (PHOTO)