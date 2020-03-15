Azerbaijani state has enough resources to fully fulfill its social obligations, says president’s assistant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15

Trend:

Azerbaijani state has enough resources to fully fulfill its social obligations, said Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department of Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahmar Movsumov told Azerbaijan State Television (AzTV), Trend reports.

Moreover, Movsumov pointed out that the sharp decline in oil prices observed in the world market in recent days will not have a serious negative impact on Azerbaijan’s economy.