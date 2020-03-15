Azerbaijani state has enough resources to fully fulfill its social obligations, says president’s assistant
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15
Trend:
Azerbaijani state has enough resources to fully fulfill its social obligations, said Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department of Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahmar Movsumov told Azerbaijan State Television (AzTV), Trend reports.
Moreover, Movsumov pointed out that the sharp decline in oil prices observed in the world market in recent days will not have a serious negative impact on Azerbaijan’s economy.
Latest
Azerbaijani state has enough resources to fully fulfill its social obligations, says president’s assistant
Azerbaijani State Oil Fund: Demand for state bonds rises sharply during period of economic uncertainty
Azerbaijani Operational Headquarters: Individuals spreading rumors about "closed shops" to be severely punished
No patients infected with coronavirus at Educational - Surgical clinic of Azerbaijan Medical University
President Ilham Aliyev: Marginalized, club-like group that completely lost all popular support refused to hold meeting with Presidential Administration’s representatives - they know better