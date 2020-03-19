President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is cleaning up, as it should, from traitors and representatives of fifth column

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19

Trend:

Azerbaijan is cleaning up, as it should, from traitors and representatives of the fifth column, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev in his message of congratulation to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Novruz holiday, Trend reports.

“Since the beginning of the year, processes in our country have been going in a positive direction. Stability and security are being provided in Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani people and the unity between the people and the government are the guarantor of this stability. This unity was once again manifested in the parliamentary elections. The parliamentary elections held on 9 February are an important event in the life of our country. The parliamentary elections once again confirmed that the policy pursued in our country is highly appreciated by the people. The will of the Azerbaijani people is reflected in the parliamentary elections and Azerbaijani society is pleased with their results,” said the head of state.

“At the parliament’s first session, I spoke about the goals of the new parliament. I want to add that the parliament was formed anew. For the first time, representatives of the opposition also became leaders of the parliament. At the same time, representatives of the opposition became leaders of parliamentary committees. This event has happened in the history of our country for the first time and it is further evidence of our intention to improve the multiparty system. It is no secret that the majority of votes in the parliament belongs to the New Azerbaijan Party. Of course, these reforms would not have taken place without the consent of the New Azerbaijan Party. This indicates that the actions being taken in this direction will have a positive impact on the further successful development of our country, that a new configuration of the political system is shaping up in our country,” he added.

President Aliyev noted that at the same time, the Presidential Administration has offered a dialogue to all political parties.

“This is also a very serious step. It is no secret that the Azerbaijani authorities today are stronger than ever before in our history. We believe that the strong side should take the first step, make the first offer and show the way to those who, if I may say so, have lost their way. So we did this, and I am glad that the vast majority of the political spectrum responded positively to this initiative and the political dialogue has actually already begun. I am sure that its results will also be positive for our people and for the further development of the country. As for the groups that rejected the dialogue proposal, they know better. In any case, I have already said this but want to reiterate that we will not be the losing side and there will be no place for traitors and corrupt representatives of the fifth column in the new political configuration,” said the head of state.

“At the same time, the Azerbaijani people are well aware that a very serious fight is being waged against negative factors. The fight against corruption and bribery will be continued in the future too. This is further evidenced by the recent events and the steps being taken in this direction,” said the head of state.