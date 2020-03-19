President Ilham Aliyev congratulates people of Azerbaijan on occasion of Novruz holiday (VIDEO)

Politics 19 March 2020 14:06 (UTC+04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates people of Azerbaijan on occasion of Novruz holiday (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19

Trend:

President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Novruz holiday.

- Dear fellow compatriots! I sincerely congratulate you on Novruz holiday and wish the people of Azerbaijan good health and happiness! Novruz is our national holiday, a national asset. The people of Azerbaijan have been celebrating this wonderful holiday for centuries.

This year, large-scale events are not possible because of the coronavirus. I am sure that the Azerbaijani people understand this situation well. All measures being taken by the Azerbaijani state are necessary to protect the health of the people and the security of our country. Therefore, I ask every citizen to realize their responsibility and to pay special attention to representatives of the older generation. The elderly have always enjoyed great respect in Azerbaijani society. I have expressed my thoughts on this topic in sufficient detail, but I want to say again that this is one of the main pillars of our society. Our traditions, national values, respect and attention to representatives of the older generation are our national feature, and we must protect these values. In the current circumstances, representatives of the older generation need to be treated with special attention. Respect for them should be demonstrated not in word, but in deed, because it is the elderly people who have the most serious implications in connection with this disease. I am sure that together we will fight this disease that has gripped the world and turned into a pandemic, and this struggle will yield results.

The work done since the beginning of the year once again confirms the successful development of our country. Azerbaijan is modernizing and renewing. It is possible to say that the reforms carried out in Azerbaijan cover all areas. The reforms carried out in 2019 contributed to major changes in the economy. It is precisely due to the application of the principles of transparency that the state budget received more than 1 billion manats, and every single gapik of this money was spent on resolving the social problems of our people. As you know, last year, as a result of the measures taken by the government, 4.2 million Azerbaijani citizens improved their financial situation. Wages, pensions and social benefits were significantly increased. This is further evidence that Azerbaijan is a social state, and the main focus of all our economic opportunities is the social security of our citizens. Work in this direction will continue to be carried out. The first two months of 2020 indicate that further measures can be taken in this area.

Since the beginning of the year, processes in our country have been going in a positive direction. Stability and security are being provided in Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani people and the unity between the people and the government are the guarantor of this stability. This unity was once again manifested in the parliamentary elections. The parliamentary elections held on 9 February are an important event in the life of our country. The parliamentary elections once again confirmed that the policy pursued in our country is highly appreciated by the people. The will of the Azerbaijani people is reflected in the parliamentary elections and Azerbaijani society is pleased with their results.

At the parliament’s first session, I spoke about the goals of the new parliament. I want to add that the parliament was formed anew. For the first time, representatives of the opposition also became leaders of the parliament. At the same time, representatives of the opposition became leaders of parliamentary committees. This event has happened in the history of our country for the first time and it is further evidence of our intention to improve the multiparty system. It is no secret that the majority of votes in the parliament belongs to the New Azerbaijan Party. Of course, these reforms would not have taken place without the consent of the New Azerbaijan Party. This indicates that the actions being taken in this direction will have a positive impact on the further successful development of our country, that a new configuration of the political system is shaping up in our country.

At the same time, the Presidential Administration has offered a dialogue to all political parties. This is also a very serious step. It is no secret that the Azerbaijani authorities today are stronger than ever before in our history. We believe that the strong side should take the first step, make the first offer and show the way to those who, if I may say so, have lost their way. So we did this, and I am glad that the vast majority of the political spectrum responded positively to this initiative and the political dialogue has actually already begun. I am sure that its results will also be positive for our people and for the further development of the country. As for the groups that rejected the dialogue proposal, they know better. In any case, I have already said this but want to reiterate that we will not be the losing side and there will be no place for traitors and corrupt representatives of the fifth column in the new political configuration. Azerbaijan is cleaning up, as it should, from traitors and representatives of the fifth column. At the same time, the Azerbaijani people are well aware that a very serious fight is being waged against negative factors. The fight against corruption and bribery will be continued in the future too. This is further evidenced by the recent events and the steps being taken in this direction.

Our international positions have further strengthened since the beginning of this year. The meetings I held with foreign partners in a bilateral format once again showed that Azerbaijan enjoys great respect in the world and our policy is met with great approval. At the same time, my participation in international events has further strengthened the positions of our country. As you know, the Davos World Economic Forum is the most important political and economic forum in the world. The political and business elite of the world takes part. I have been consistently participating in this forum for many years, and each participation brings new dividends to our country – both political and economic. This time I was once again convinced that they are very interested in the processes taking place in Azerbaijan. It is possible to say that all my interlocutors noted one thing: Azerbaijan is a stable country, and to maintain stability in an unstable region today requires great skill and political competence. Thanks to stability, investment is being made in Azerbaijan. Last year, foreign investments worth $13.5 billion were made in our country. In January this year, relevant documents were signed in relation to foreign investments of $440 million to be made in renewable energy. In general, our participation in the Davos Economic Forum was very successful. It is in Azerbaijan that the regional center of the Davos World Economic Forum on the Fourth Industrial Revolution will be established. This center will cover the Caucasus and Central Asia and a corresponding document has also been signed. This once again testifies to our strong position.

At the same time, I believe that the Munich Security Conference is another important security conference in the world. I regularly participate in this conference and every time I communicate the Azerbaijani realities to a wide audience, including Azerbaijan’s position on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. I demonstrate that we are right and show historical aspects. This time there was an even more favorable opportunity for Azerbaijan to demonstrate its advantage again in front of the Azerbaijani people and indeed the whole world. The historical truth and the norms of international law are on our side. During the Munich Security Conference, a devastating blow was dealt to the propaganda that Armenia and the Armenians of the world had been carrying out for many years. It is safe to say that their propaganda was smashed to smithereens with evidence, historical facts, as well as decisions and resolutions and adopted by international organizations. I believe that this crushing blow put an end to Armenian propaganda. The audience for the Munich Security Conference is quite broad. Given that direct debates of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia were held for the first time, it is not difficult to imagine how much interest these debates aroused: a million people followed them both live and afterwards. Therefore, our fair cause was once again reaffirmed and the whole world was once again convinced that – as I said live at the Valdai Forum – Karabakh is Azerbaijan and an exclamation mark!

The successes we achieved in the economic sphere this year are very pleasing, of course. In the first two months, our gross domestic product increased by 2.8 percent. The economy in the non-oil sector grew by 6.7 percent. Industrial production in the non-oil sector increased by 21.7 percent. Cash incomes of the population increased by 9 percent and inflation is only at 2.8 percent.

Again, as a result of the reforms and the measures to ensure transparency, 252 million manats were transferred into the state budget in excess of the forecast in the first two months. This is further evidence that the measures being taken in connection with transparency and the policy against the shadow economy are bearing fruit. I am sure that this positive trend will be maintained until the end of the year and the part of the Azerbaijani economy that is still in the shadow will come out. The activity of state bodies alone is not enough. Businesses should also be aware of their responsibility and not go the wrong way, withdraw their activities from the shadows and pay every single gapik of tax. They should know that these taxes are intended to raise people’s wages and pensions.

This year, a lot of work is planned in the social sphere. Since the beginning of the year, I have attended the opening of three large hospitals – in Goranboy, Shamkir and Gazakh. More hospitals are to be opened. Work will be carried out to create social infrastructure. Although the oil price on world markets has fallen sharply, all our social obligations will nevertheless be executed. Even though our budgetary expenditure for the social sphere increased significantly as a result of the measures taken and decisions made last year, our social obligations will be fulfilled nevertheless. All social infrastructure projects will be fully implemented.

There are plans to build and commission 7,000 apartments intended to improve the living conditions of internally displaced persons. A total of 1,500 apartments intended for martyr families will be built and commissioned. There should be no doubt about this. I am sure that we will successfully complete 2020. Many countries have encountered great difficulties these days. Political stability in these countries is disrupted, they experience an economic crisis. Some oil-producing countries have already begun to experience difficulties due to the falling oil price. The coronavirus, of course, aggravates the situation. Despite all this, I believe that Azerbaijan will overcome this test with dignity and small losses. To achieve this, we all need to show solidarity, responsibility and unity. To protect our people and state in this difficult period for the whole world, we should once again demonstrate the whole world the best qualities of our people.

As you know, coronavirus is the number one problem on the global agenda now. The World Health Organization has already declared a pandemic, stating that Europe is the center. The extensive spread of this disease indicates that even developed countries cannot prevent it. There are no medicines and vaccines for this disease and it is not known when they will appear. Therefore, in order to contain this disease and prevent it from spreading, we began to take practical steps from first days. On my instructions, on 24 January, a Task Force was established under the Cabinet of Ministers. It operates on a round-the-clock basis, manages the activities of all government agencies, monitors and coordinates work related to the disease. Serious measures have been taken. Since 24 January, we started working in a new format of cooperation with the World Health Organization. We invited them to our country. Following their recommendations, we took the most serious measures in our country. It is no coincidence that the representatives of the World Health Organization who arrived in Azerbaijan in March to familiarize themselves with the situation noted that the country’s leadership is taking very important and effective measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. This is really the case.

As you know, all kindergartens, schools and universities are now closed. A ban on public events has been introduced. Since 14 March, special rules of conduct have been applied and the public is sufficiently informed on this issue. On my instruction, people are regularly and fully updated about the disease, its spread and consequences. Quarantine measures are being taken, new laboratories have been acquired. In a short period of time, four state-of-the-art laboratories have been acquired and currently their number has reached 10. If necessary, additional laboratories will be acquired. Ten hospitals operate in a special mode. They are located in various regions of our country, including Baku. In hospitals, patients are treated and quarantine measures are taken.

Communication with many countries is already limited and has practically been discontinued. Many flights have been canceled, practical action has been taken in connection with the closure of borders, the issuance of electronic visas has been suspended, the arrival of persons from countries with a wide spread of the disease in Azerbaijan is prohibited. I am sure that all these measures will have a positive impact. Our main goal is to prevent the spread of the disease in Azerbaijan. To achieve this, measures taken by the state alone are not enough. The state does everything necessary and allocates funds. In early March, 10 million manats were allocated to combat this disease. I declare that today, an additional 20 million manats will be allocated from the President’s Contingency Fund both to enhance the effectiveness of the fight against this disease and to further increase material support of the doctors providing services to patients with coronavirus. We are taking this into account as well. I want to thank Azerbaijani doctors once again. They are selflessly fighting this disease and putting their own lives at risk. However, of course, they are driven by a high sense of responsibility, by the oath they took. Patients should also treat doctors with great care. This is a disease not yet known in the world and the pace of its spread is not known either. In several developed countries, this disease became widespread in a matter of days. This shows that the disease has an accumulation period, after which it spreads widely. Along with all the measures being taken by the state to avoid the spread of this disease, citizens should also feel responsible in the first place. If someone feels symptoms of the disease, they should immediately consult a doctor, isolate themselves, not visit crowded places and not participate in public events without a critical need. These events have already been stopped but some irresponsible people may take action that does not comply with the rules. I want to warn everyone that rigorous measures will be taken because it is a nationwide issue, the health of our people and the security of our state. Everyone should know that in case of non-compliance with the rules announced on 14 March, they will be brought to account.

Unfortunately, we are receiving information about facts related to irresponsibility. At the same time, we see open provocations. Where do these provocations come from? From the very fifth column, from the enemies who are among us, the elements calling themselves opposition, the traitors who receive money from abroad. Their main goal is to destroy Azerbaijan. The worse for Azerbaijan, the better for them. Look at their addresses on social networks, they are full of hatred and provocation. They seem to want riots to happen. They want turmoil. They want panic. And then they claim that they care about the Azerbaijani people. They are our enemies, and we must openly state this. It is not known what this disease will lead to. Therefore, during the existence of the disease, the rules of completely new relationships will apply. Let everyone know this. It is possible that a state of emergency may be declared at some point. In this case, the isolation of representatives of the fifth column will become a historical necessity. The Azerbaijani people have long thrown them into the dustbin of history, and they have been there for almost 30 years now. But we cannot allow the anti-Azerbaijani forces, the fifth column and national traitors to take advantage of this situation to commit various provocations. Let everyone know it. Our policy is unequivocal and we have a strong will. We, as always, are solving and will continue to solve the problems of the Azerbaijani people. The actions being taken by the Azerbaijani state in the current situation, during the coronavirus, once again testify that the health, safety and well-being of the Azerbaijani people are above everything else for us, and to achieve this we will take any step necessary. Let no-one doubt that.

Dear compatriots, brothers and sisters, the world is entering a new stage. It is rather special because no-one knows when the disease will end and what consequences it will lead to. Therefore, I once again urge the entire Azerbaijani people to be together and responsible. I am sure that together we will overcome all these ordeals with dignity.

I congratulate my native people on this wonderful holiday again and wish all the citizens of Azerbaijan good health, longevity and happiness!

Happy holiday!

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijan's Central Bank holds extraordinary foreign exchange auction
Azerbaijan's Central Bank holds extraordinary foreign exchange auction
Iran discloses volume of currency sold by exporters
Iran discloses volume of currency sold by exporters
Size of microcredits in Uzbekistan increase
Size of microcredits in Uzbekistan increase
Loading Bars
Latest
Toyota Center Baku talks introduction of hybrid cars in Azerbaijani market Transport 15:09
President Ilham Aliyev: During Munich Security Conference, devastating blow was dealt to propaganda that Armenia and Armenians of world had been carrying out for many years Politics 15:05
Azerbaijan’s Aztelekom LLC talks implementation new technology ICT 15:05
Tajikistan reduces electricity exports to Afghanistan, Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 14:55
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is cleaning up, as it should, from traitors and representatives of fifth column Politics 14:54
Uzbekistan halts taxation on projects funded by international organizations Business 14:46
Azerbaijan’s TOP 5 trade partners in January-February named Business 14:42
Georgia increases import of petroleum gases, other gaseous hydrocarbons from Azerbaijan Business 14:42
President Ilham Aliyev: All measures being taken by Azerbaijani state are necessary to protect health of people and security of our country Politics 14:41
Iran talks investments in tourism sector of country's Ardabil Province Tourism 14:40
Azerbaijan's Central Bank holds extraordinary foreign exchange auction Finance 14:37
Turkish Airlines suspends all flights to Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 14:36
Iran discloses volume of currency sold by exporters Finance 14:35
Eni considering strong reduction in capex Oil&Gas 14:33
Size of microcredits in Uzbekistan increase Finance 14:26
Kazakhstan’s Air Astana to evacuate Kazakh citizens from Georgia amid coronavirus outbreak Transport 14:25
Azerbaijan's state agency talks tariffs for active consumers of electricity Oil&Gas 14:24
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for procurement of safe box Tenders 14:20
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for procurement of relay Tenders 14:19
German Embassy in Azerbaijan suspends issuing visas Society 14:06
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates people of Azerbaijan on occasion of Novruz holiday (VIDEO) Politics 14:06
MP: Azerbaijani president’s decree gives incentive for doctors to improve their work Politics 14:00
Officials reveal number of hospitalized people in Tehran Province due to coronavirus Iran 13:47
Turkey's export of electrical goods to Iran increases Turkey 13:43
Cargo transportation via road transport revenue up in Azerbaijan Transport 13:41
How will lower oil prices affect US shale oil industry? Oil&Gas 13:30
More people test coronavirus-positive in Iran's East Azerbaijan Province Iran 13:27
Number of companies in Uzbekistan working on service sector increases Business 13:25
Kazakhstan’s oil & gas company opens tender for wells construction Tenders 13:23
Russian Embassy in Turkmenistan suspends issuing visas Turkmenistan 13:20
Georgian private business to support country efforts to combat coronavirus Business 13:20
Azerbaijan joining another international agreement Politics 13:15
Azerbaijan prolongs period of migrants' residence Society 13:08
Which factors make scenario for oil prices below $20 likely? Oil&Gas 13:03
Cargo maritime transportation up in Azerbaijan Transport 13:03
Review of Georgian export to Azerbaijan Business 12:57
COVID-19 to affect M&A deals’ completion in oil and gas sector Oil&Gas 12:55
Turkey’s Energy Ministry prohibits local company from participation in TPAO's tenders Turkey 12:52
Motor cars rank first in list of top export items in Georgia Business 12:48
Baku Higher Oil School starts cooperation with Cisco Society 12:20
Equinor talks on further plans on newly-discovered Karabakh oil field Oil&Gas 12:13
Volume of export by rail from Azerbaijan increases Transport 12:12
Gasoline consumption declines in Iran Oil&Gas 12:02
Cargo transportation by air grows in Azerbaijan Transport 11:57
More coronavirus cases detected in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 11:56
Azerbaijan launches information portal on coronavirus Society 11:50
Turkey increases export of chemical products to Uzbekistan Turkey 11:49
Azerbaijani insurers support customers Economy 11:46
External merchandise trade of Georgia up Business 11:45
SOCAR confirms discovery of Karabagh oil field in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 11:40
Export of Turkish chemical products to Russia increases Turkey 11:35
Bus services suspended in Kazakhstan's Almaty due to coronavirus quarantine Transport 11:31
Iranian Health Ministry: One person dies every 10 minutes Iran 11:24
Iranian Medical Council: Coronavirus further spreading in Iran Iran 11:21
Azerbaijan Airlines brought another 123 Azerbaijani citizens from Europe back to country Society 11:15
Georgian companies launch production of face masks Georgia 11:11
Azerbaijani oil down in price Oil&Gas 11:05
Two more cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Georgia Georgia 11:03
Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in the birth centenary celebrations of 'Jatir Pita' Bangabandhu, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Other News 10:53
Azerbaijani company's decreases export of fruit juices Business 10:39
Azerbaijan to increase hazelnut export to Europe Business 10:36
Gold price drops in Azerbaijan on March 19 Finance 10:32
KNAUF expands activities in Uzbekistan Construction 10:27
New Zealand shuts border to all foreigners to curb spread of coronavirus Other News 10:08
French President Macron gives 'full support' for latest ECB measures Europe 10:06
Azerbaijan's AzerTelecom talks projects on transformation of country into digital center ICT 09:58
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:53
Azerbaijani currency rates for March 19 Finance 09:46
ECB to print 1 trillion euro this year to stem coronavirus rout Europe 09:40
Iran's imports registration system requires update Business 09:34
Iran's South Pars platforms operate as usual amid coronavirus spread Oil&Gas 09:21
Dynamics of coronavirus effect on China’s oil demand Oil&Gas 09:01
Mauritius confirms first three cases of coronavirus Other News 08:45
New Zealand government raises travel advice to 'do not travel' over coronavirus Other News 08:17
S. Korea reports 152 new virus cases, total now at 8,565 Other News 07:50
Another patient tests positive for COVID-19 in Almaty Kazakhstan 07:11
Chinese mainland reports zero increase in domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases Other News 06:27
Mario Diaz-Balart is 1st member of Congress to test positive for coronavirus US 05:58
US imposes sanctions on Iranian nuclear scientists Politics 05:15
Head of Brazil's Senate tests positive for coronavirus - statement Other News 04:27
Trump to remove migrants who cross U.S.-Mexico border illegally, due to coronavirus US 03:43
Israel shuts borders to all foreigners in COVID-19 mitigation measures Israel 03:01
Trump to nominate permanent director for White House budget office US 02:25
UAE suspends issuing work permits starting Thursday until further notice - WAM Arab World 01:49
Brent prices below $25 per barrel first time from May 2003 Oil&Gas 01:01
Turkey coronavirus death toll hits 2, cases jump to 191 Turkey 01:00
Number of coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 200,000, WHO reports World 00:21
Sevil Mikayilova: Azerbaijani state demonstrates new example of social care for citizens Politics 18 March 23:37
Johnson says announcement on UK school closures imminent Europe 18 March 23:10
North Macedonia declares state of emergency over coronavirus outbreak Other News 18 March 22:36
OSCE suspends monitoring exercises in region Politics 18 March 22:07
Documentary about atrocities of Armenians filmed in Azerbaijan (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18 March 21:42
Italy reports 475 new coronavirus deaths, lifting total death toll to 2,978 Europe 18 March 21:29
Azerbaijani First VP: I am confident, together we will cope with this challenge Politics 18 March 21:20
Azerbaijan’s AzerGold opens tender to attract transportation services Tenders 18 March 20:56
Azerbaijan’s PMD Group construction company reconstructing big facility in Baku Construction 18 March 20:53
Azerbaijan’s Ganja Instrument-Making Plant talks production volumes of new products Business 18 March 20:31
Iran to launch numerous projects after coronavirus crisis ends Business 18 March 20:05
Azerbaijan’s aluminum plant to expand exports in 2020 Business 18 March 19:48
Azerbaijani company talks construction process of new plant in Zagatala district Construction 18 March 19:48
All news