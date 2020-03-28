17 more test positive for coronavirus in Azerbaijan, 1 dies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28

Trend:

Seventeen more tested positive for coronavirus in Azerbaijan and one patient has died from the infection, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Azerbaijani citizen, born in 1951, suffered from severe double pneumonia, third degree respiratory failure, coronary heart disease, chronic cardiomyopathy, diabetes mellitus, and also underwent angioplastic surgery. The patient tested positive for COVID-19.

Resuscitation measures to stabilize the patient's health gave no result. Currently, his family members and other people with whom he contacted are being identified and quarantined.

Currently, 163 people with active coronavirus are in special regime hospitals in Azerbaijan under medical supervision. The condition of 23 of them is assessed as serious, the health of 17 people is moderate, and the health of the others is stable. The necessary measures are underway for their treatment.

More than 25,000 tests were conducted to detect coronavirus cases.

Cases of coronavirus infection are detected both among people who have arrived in Azerbaijan from abroad and as a result of infection from each other within the country. In addition, coronavirus cases have been conformed in Azerbaijan’s various regions.

For this reason, citizens are required to observe measures of self-isolation, to leave home only in case of serious need, to minimize contacts with others, not to visit crowded places and to observe the special quarantine regime.

“Once again, we urge our citizens to strictly observe the rules of personal hygiene, the requirements and recommendations of the World Health Organization, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.”

In order to prevent coronavirus infection spread in the country and possible consequences caused as a result of the infection, Azerbaijan announced a special quarantine regime from 00:00 (GMT+4) March 24 through April 20. The special quarantine regime envisages restriction of entry and exit to/from Baku, Sumgayit and Absheron, except for special-purpose vehicles, banning those above the age of 65 from leaving home, gathering in groups of more than 10 people in public places, including on the streets, boulevards, parks, etc.