Azerbaijani parliament carrying out structural reforms (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:31)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2

Trend:

Radical reforms being carried out in the Republic of Azerbaijan have recently entered a qualitatively new stage, a source in the parliament told Trend.

“Structural and personnel reforms being carried out in the Cabinet of Ministers, executive bodies, the judicial system are welcomed in the society,” the source said. “A new MP corps was formed through early parliamentary election on February 9, 2020.”

In his speech at the first meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament of the sixth convocation on March 10, 2020, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stressed that in general, the election process was successful and the election results reflected the will of the Azerbaijani people.

“To meet the expectations of the Azerbaijani society and voters, there was a need to reorganize the work of the Azerbaijani parliament in accordance with modern standards and carry out relevant structural reforms by ensuring transparency of the process,” the source added.

"In this regard, to increase the efficiency of the Azerbaijani parliament’s activity and strengthen the strategy of comprehensive reforms being carried out in the country, it is necessary to reconstruct the Parliamentary Office and the Department of Affairs in accordance with the modern requirements," the source said.

For this purpose, the chairman of the Azerbaijani parliament adopted a decree on structural reforms in the Parliamentary Office and the Department of Affairs.