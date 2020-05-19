MP: By holding so-called "inauguration" in occupied Shusha, Armenians show how two-faced they are

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19

Trend:

The Armenian government plans to hold an “inauguration” of the head of the occupant regime in Azerbaijan's Nagorno Karabakh region, in the region's Shusha city on May 21, Azerbaijan’s MP Azay Guliyev said at a meeting of the Parliament on May 19, Trend reports.

“The question is, why is this clown show organized in Shusha? Because the show related to the so-called “elections”, which the Armenians organized there on March 31, was an epic fail. However, by holding the so-called “inauguration” ceremony, which the Armenians themselves do not recognize, the organizers show how two-faced they are,” noted Guliyev.

“Unlike in previous years, this time the Armenian leadership completely exposed itself, putting itself in a miserable position. All international organizations such as the UN, the EU, European Parliament (EP), OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs countries, OSCE PA, PACE, Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), GUAM and almost all other international organizations, all leading countries of the world, without exception and unequivocally condemned this illegal action of Armenia, rightly called these "elections" illegitimate,” said the MP.

“All the mentioned organizations openly stated that in no case they recognize the result of the occupation,” Guliyev stressed.

"However, the tough response of the world community to the so-called "elections" held this time in Nagorno-Karabakh was different, stronger and more organized than the protests at the "elections" show of illegal regimes in other countries. This was a severe blow to the aggressive and ethnic cleansing policies of Armenia for the past 30 years, to all the efforts of the world Armenians to recognize the fictional "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic." Even the country calling Armenia its outpost, without openly recognizing the "election" show, noted the importance of liberating the occupied regions of Azerbaijan," the MP added.

“Unlike puppet and illegal regimes in other countries, no one recognizes the puppet regime created on Azerbaijani territory. This is the real result achieved by the Azerbaijani state and the president, diplomatic and political success. Therefore, Pashinyan, in such a shameful position, wants to organize such a show in Shusha in order to console himself, to forget the shame and political fiasco that he experienced in Munich, to revive the rating in society,” the MP added.

“The Armenians, holding the "inauguration" ceremony of the head of a structure not recognized by them, put themselves not only in a ridiculous position, but also once again demonstrate to the world their two-facedness. Therefore, I believe that without attaching particular importance to this provocation of the enemy, we must continue our journey, be stronger and more organized to liberate the occupied lands,” the MP emphasized.

“We must strengthen the army, unite more closely around the Supreme Commander. Since May 18, the Azerbaijani army has launched large-scale military exercises. I believe that the beginning of military exercises at this moment is an eloquent message for the enemy. I am sure that our army will again give the best answer to all the provocations of the enemy, as in April 2016, and the Azerbaijani soldier will put the last point in the conflict. Let no one doubt it,” Guliyev added.