Azerbaijan exempts Turkish citizens from visa

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

An agreement on mutual exemption from visas has been discussed between the governments of Azerbaijan and Turkey at plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament on May 31, Trend reports.

On the basis of the agreement, for Turkish citizens who wish to visit and stay in Azerbaijan for a period of no more than 90 days, the requirement for a visa has been canceled.

This decision will make a significant contribution to the development of tourism between the two countries.

After discussions, the document was adopted by vote.