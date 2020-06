BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the Tartar branch of “Azerkhalcha” Open Joint-Stock Company, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

Chairman of the Board of “Azerkhalcha” OJSC Vidadi Muradov informed the president of the conditions created at the enterprise.