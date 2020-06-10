Azerbaijan, Turkey inter-parliamentary groups hold videoconference

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

A videoconference was held with the participation of the members of the Azerbaijan-Turkey working group on inter-parliamentary relations of the Azerbaijani parliament and representatives of the Turkey-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey on June 10, Trend reports.

The videoconference was opened by Chairman of the Health Committee of the Azerbaijani parliament, Head of the working group on inter-parliamentary relations with Turkey, academician Akhliman Amiraslanov.

Amiraslanov conveyed greetings of Chairperson of the Azerbaijani parliament Sahiba Gafarova to the Turkish MPs.

During the videoconference, the sides stressed that this meeting was organized on the initiative of the heads of the parliaments of the two countries.

Amiraslanov provided detailed information about the work conducted in Azerbaijan to combat the coronavirus pandemic, which has covered the whole world.

The sides also emphasized that thanks to the preventive measures taken on the initiative and under the leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, positive results have been achieved in the fight against the pandemic.

The academician stressed that an Operational Headquarters was created under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers. The implementation of the large-scale measures was launched to prevent the threat of the spread of coronavirus. The number of coronavirus infected people, as well as fatal cases in Azerbaijan are much lower than in other countries thanks to these measures.

The head of the working group stressed that in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Azerbaijani government mobilized all its capacities, and 21 hospitals operate in the country to treat coronavirus infected patients.

All coronavirus infected patients are being treated in the hospitals in Azerbaijan at the state expense. At the same time, compatriots who return to the country, also at the state expense, are placed in quarantine zones under medical supervision.

In turn, Head of the Turkey-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group of the Grand National Assembly Shamil Ayrim made a detailed report about the fight against COVID-19 in Turkey.

Ayrim conveyed the greetings of Chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop to Chairperson of the Azerbaijani parliament Sahiba Gafarova and to all Azerbaijani MPs.

While speaking about the brotherhood of two countries and peoples, Ayrim expressed confidence that the inter-parliamentary relations between the two countries will continue to develop.

Having expressed gratitude to President Aliyev, Ayrim stressed that he was very happy to be awarded with the Azerbaijani Order of Dostluq.

The Azerbaijani MPs, members of the Azerbaijan-Turkey working group on interparliamentary relations Arzu Naghiyev, Eldar Ibrahimov, Malahat Ibrahimgizi, Sabir Rustamkhanli, Agia Nakhchivanli, Fazil Mustafa, Rashad Makhmudov, Nizami Safarov, and Ramil Hasan spoke about the friendly and fraternal relations and strategic partnership between the two countries.

The importance of exchange of views in the field of legislation was stressed.

The members of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Orhan Erdem, Yunus Kilic, Tulay Kaynarca, Aylin Cesur, Yasar Karadag, Yilmaz Tunc and Ugur Bayraktutan highly appreciated the moral and political significance of the relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan. The sides emphasized that Turkey invariably supports Azerbaijan’s position in the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

At the end of the videoconference, Amiraslanov stressed that the heads of both states countries set important tasks for further developing relations between the two countries and ensuring their multidisciplinary nature.

The members of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, members of the Turkey-Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship group Ibrahim Aydemir, Yashar Tuzun, Mehmet Erdogan also took part in the video conference.