Online meeting held between Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 18:25)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30

Trend:

The online meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia with mediation and participation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and the personal representative of the chairperson-in-office took place on June 30, 2020, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the one-hour online meeting, the sides discussed the current situation of the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Mammadyarov raised the issue of the illegal activities by Armenia, including the infrastructural changes in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

The co-chairs noted the increase of aggressive rhetoric. Mammadyarov said that the rhetoric is connected with Armenia's provocative actions.

The sides agreed to arrange the following online meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia with mediation and participation of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group next month.

The co-chairs also noted that they would consider the opportunities of organizing the meeting in person between the ministers as soon as it is possible.