Defense Ministry: Armenia still hiding losses just like in 2016 April battles

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21

Trend:

Armenia first began to fire at the positions of the Azerbaijani army and settlements on July 12 using large-caliber machine guns, and then shelled them from heavy artillery, Head of the press office of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry, Colonel Vagif Dargahli told Trend on July 21.

"Armenia is still hiding its losses just like in 2016 April battles," he said.