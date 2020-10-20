Islamophobia, Turkophobia – Armenia’s main disease, says Turkish presidential administration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

Trend:

Islamophobia and Turkophobia are Armenia’s main diseases and, apparently, the authorities of this country do not want to get rid of them, a source in the Turkish presidential administration told Trend.

“The Armenian authorities accuse Ankara of hostility towards Armenians and Christians,” the source said. "Armenians and Christians of other nationalities have lived and still live on Turkey’s territory and they are Turkish citizens having full rights, while there is not a single Turkic citizen on Armenia’s territory," the source said.

“Ankara calls on Yerevan to get rid of Islamophobia and Turkophobia for the sake of the future of its own people,” the source added.

As a result of the Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan from September 27 to October 17, 60 civilians were killed and 271 people were injured. Among the dead and wounded are women and children. Civilian infrastructure was greatly damaged.

These facts demonstrate the terrorist and fascist policy of the Armenian military-political leadership towards the civilians.