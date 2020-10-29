War call of Armenian catholicos is beyond church canons - Albanian-Udi community's head

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.29

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The call of the Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II to war with Azerbaijan means the violation of all religious rules and is a step beyond church laws, Head of the Albanian-Udi Christian Religious Community Robert Mobili told Trend.

According to Mobili, no religious leader must call people to war, because this contradicts all the rules of religion.

“One of the Christian commandments says -“Don’t kill”. However, Garegin II, violating the foundations of the Christian religion, calls people to war,” he said. “Religious leaders didn’t call people to war even during the First and Second World Wars. Despite the fact that all world religions call for peace and truce, the Armenian Church always stands for bloodshed and terror, and continues to play the same role today."

The community’s head also noted that acting against religious rules, Garegin II addresses the Armenians, violating the principles of justice.

“Today Azerbaijan is on a just path, liberating its occupied territories, fighting to restore the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country within the internationally recognized borders. Armenia takes an unfair position, being an aggressor and occupier,” he added.

“The fact that Armenia is an aggressor is reflected in international documents. Naturally, Garegin II himself is well aware of this, however, grossly violating religious rules, speaking out against justice, he calls people to an unjust war. I believe that the leaders of world religions must seriously condemn these inflammatory and unjust calls of the Catholicos of all Armenians Garegin II," concluded Mobili.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.