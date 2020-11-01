Azerbaijan puts Georgian citizen of Armenian origin on wanted list

Politics 1 November 2020 12:12 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan puts Georgian citizen of Armenian origin on wanted list

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

Trend:

Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office conducted an investigation on the basis of numerous information disseminated in local and foreign media about the crimes committed by Georgian citizen of Armenian origin Vahagn Chakhalyan on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office told Trend.

The Prosecutor's Office filed a criminal case upon Articles 100.2 (waging aggressive war), 114 (mercenarism), 29, 120.2.1 (premeditated murder), 29, 120.2.4 (premeditated murder committed with special cruelty or in a generally dangerous way), 279.3 (creation of armed groups not envisaged by the law) of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code and other articles.

The investigation department of the General Prosecutor's Office will deal with this issue.

"During the investigation, Chakhalyan participating in the hostilities against the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the Nagorno-Karabakh region was brought to justice as an accused upon the aforementioned articles of the Criminal Code,” the statement said. “The district court in absentia chose a preventive measure for Chakhalyan in the form of arrest. Chakhalyan has been put on the international wanted list by the investigative body.”

Some media outlets reported about the murder of Chakhalyan during the hostilities, as well as the deprivation of citizenship of the Georgian Republic.

During the investigation, the Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office revealed that Chakhalyan got the citizenship of the Republic of Armenia in late 2019. For this reason, Georgia annulled the citizenship of this person in early 2020.

Then Chakhalyan appealed to the Georgian relevant state structures with a request to restore the citizenship of this country, but his appeal was considered and rejected in June 2020.

As for the information about the murder of Chakhalyan disseminated in the Georgian media on October 25, 2020, this information has not been confirmed as a result of the investigation conducted by the General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the General Prosecutor's Office of Georgia.

Even a few days later, the information about Chakhalyan’s participation in hostilities was posted on his Facebook page.

Thus, an official petition for legal assistance was submitted to the Georgian General Prosecutor's Office in connection with the criminal case related to Chakhalyan.

Presently, the investigation department of the General Prosecutor's Office continues to work on the criminal case against Chakhalyan, who is on the international wanted list," the statement says.

