With Turkey, many years ago, we signed document which provides military support in case of aggression says President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9

Trend:

With Turkey, many years ago, we signed the document which provides also military support in case of aggression, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the BBC News, Trend reports.

Commenting on “Do you foresee a day when you might want Turkish direct military involvement? We have seen that Armenia has already gone to Russia, and said ‘what are you prepared to do? Do you see a day when you would be asking Turkey to become more involved?” the head of state said: “I don’t want to look too far ahead, because it will depend on the situation on the battlefield. It will depend on Armenia’s behavior, and on other countries’ behavior. Because on many occasions I said that we are against the internationalization of the conflict, we asked all the countries, neighboring countries, and not neighboring countries to stay away from this conflict. We are fighting on our land, internationally recognized. So, this is our position. And I think that what is happening now will continue. So there will be no need for any kind of military involvement of Turkey. But, with Turkey, many years ago, we signed the document which provides also military support in case of aggression. So, with Turkey, we have more or less the same format legal basis like Armenia and Russia has. So, if Azerbaijan will face aggression and if Azerbaijan will see that the Turkish military support is needed, then we will consider this option.”