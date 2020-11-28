Four citizens dead as result of mine exploding in Fuzuli - Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted Nov.28 at 17:24)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

Trend:

Armenian armed forces mined territories during the retreat caused by the successful operations of the Azerbaijani army, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office.

Toyota car with state registration number 90-BL-558, in which were Hajiyev Shakir, Hajiyev Firudin, Huseynov Zulfugar and Adilzade Zibeyda, got blown up on a tank mine while driving in the territory of the liberated from occupation village of Ashagi Seidakhmedli, Fuzuli region. All of the mentioned above civilians were killed.

Employees of the prosecutor's office immediately left for the scene, a forensic medical examination of the bodies of the dead was ordered, and other procedural actions were carried out.

A criminal case was initiated on the fact under Articles 100.2 (planning, preparing, unleashing or conducting an aggressive war), 116.0.6 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflicts) and other articles of the Criminal Code. The investigation of the case is entrusted to the Investigative Department of the General Prosecutor's Office.

At present, employees of the prosecutor's office are continuing intensive investigative measures.