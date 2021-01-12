Azerbaijani president congratulates first president of Kazakhstan

Politics 12 January 2021 19:14 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani president congratulates first president of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Elbasy, chairman of the Nur Otan party Nursultan Nazarbayev on the occasion of the party's victory in the parliamentary election.

