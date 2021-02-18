New period beginning for Azerbaijan after victory in Karabakh war - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

After the historic victory in the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War, a new period is beginning for Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said.

Asadov made the remark at the Turkish-Azerbaijani business forum in Turkey’s Ankara city, Trend reports on Feb. 18.

“A strategy was developed for the restoration and development of the territories liberated from the occupation,” the Azerbaijani prime minister said.

"As the Azerbaijani president said ‘we will turn this region, Karabakh into a paradise’,” Asadov said. “Restoration work has already begun and our Turkish brothers have become our first partners again. Turkish companies have already started to implement the infrastructure projects."