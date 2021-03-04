We condemn unequal, unfair distribution of vaccines among developing and developed countries - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 4

We condemn unequal and unfair distribution of vaccines among developing and developed countries, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said making a speech at the 14th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) held in a video format, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan launched vaccination campaign on 18 January. We are among the first in the region to start vaccination,” Azerbaijani president said.

“Azerbaijan is planning to initiate a draft resolution on behalf of the NAM at the UN Human Rights Council on this matter and I invite ECO member states to support this initiative,” the head of state said.