We will never forget Khojaly genocide – President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 13

Trend:

We can’t forget atrocities, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the ‘A New Look at the South Caucasus: Post-Conflict Development and Cooperation’ conference at ADA University in Baku on April 13, 2021, Trend reports.

“We need to understand that our lands were under occupation for over 30 years, and we can't exclude from our memory those, who lost their family members, those who had to leave their own land. We can’t forget atrocities. We will never forget Khojaly genocide, organized by the leaders of Armenia and the so-called Nagorno-Karabakh regime,” he said.