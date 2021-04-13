Destructions on the territories that we have liberated are beyond our worst expectations – President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 13

The destructions on the territories that we have liberated are beyond our worst expectations, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the ‘A New Look at the South Caucasus: Post-Conflict Development and Cooperation’ conference at ADA University in Baku on April 13, 2021, Trend reports.

“The destructions on the territories that we have liberated are beyond our worst expectations, because we more or less knew what the Armenians have done to our cities and villages because there were some video footage, some information from some international reps who visited these lands,” the head of state said.

“The foreigners who were illegally visiting then Nagorno Karabakh, were deprived from going to Aghdam, Fuzuli, other territories, which surround the Nagorno Karabakh administrative district, because Armenian government didn't want the foreigners to see the devastation, and to see their hatred for Azerbaijanis,” Azerbaijani president said.