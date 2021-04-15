Italian senator: Why Armenia destroyed Aghdam if it considered it to be its own? (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 15
Trend:
Vito Petrocelli, Chairman of the Italian Senate's Standing Commission for External Affairs and Emigration, has shared on his Twitter photos from Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports.
"I have visited what was left of Aghdam. I ask myself: why did Armenia destroy these lands, if it considered them to be its own?"
