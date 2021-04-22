Azerbaijani anti-aircraft missile units conducting live fire tactical exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.22

Trend:

Azerbaijani army’s anti-aircraft missile units are conducting live fire tactical exercises based on the combat training plan for 2021 approved by the Defense Ministry’s Head Zakir Hasanov, Trend reports referring to the press service of the ministry.

During the exercise, demonstration live firing is carried out from various-caliber anti-aircraft guns and anti-aircraft missile systems.

In the exercises conducted in conditions close to real combat, conventional targets are destroyed with precise fire. The main attention in the exercises is paid to the operational control of subunits, improving their skills in organizing combat activities in cooperation with other branches of the armed forces, increasing the level of combat readiness of personnel, taking into account the experience gained in the Second Karabakh War (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).