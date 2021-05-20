Hopefully, UNESCO mission will come to Azerbaijan’s liberated territories next month

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20

Trend:

Hopefully, the UNESCO mission will come to Azerbaijan’s liberated territories next month, President Ilham Aliyev said during the video conference entitled ‘South Caucasus: Prospects for Regional Development and Cooperation’ held by Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Trend reports.

“And we want them to see what Armenians did to our cultural heritage,” the head of state said.