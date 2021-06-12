Vandalism, barbarism - maybe two words which can illustrate what Armenian state did on our lands during years of occupation, says Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12

Trend:

Vandalism and barbarism-these are maybe two words which can illustrate what Armenian state did on our lands during the years of occupation, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving credentials of newly appointed non-resident ambassadors of the Republic of Guatemala, Ireland, the Republic of Albania, the Kingdom of Norway, the Republic of Montenegro, the Republic of Estonia, the Federal Republic of Somalia, New Zealand, the Republic of Slovenia and the Kingdom of Denmark, Trend reports.

“We are now in front of the big challenge. We need to return internally displaced persons, we need to return hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis back. But it is not possible today, because of landmines. Hundreds of thousand landmines planted by Armenians and after war stopped for the last 7 months we had more than 100 Azerbaijanis killed or injured, because Armenia did not give us the map of landmines. Just recently, due to the active communication of international organizations, we are coming closer to getting some information about Armenian landmines. I hope to have good news soon but I don’t want to say something before we have these results. But Armenia has to give us all the landmines, all hundreds of thousands they have planted. If they do not do it that will once again demonstrate the terrorist origin of this country. After we cleaned the area, and in parallel with that we will start infrastructure rebuilding of our cities and villages. It’s a big area, more than 10 thousand square kilometers which was liberated by our army, and which was liberated as a result of November 10 last year joint Declaration of the presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia and prime minister of Armenia, which put an end to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” the head of state said.