President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates 'Fuzuli' substation
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of the newly built Fuzuli substation on June 14, Trend reports.
The head of state was informed about the work done at the 110/35/10 kilovolt substation.
