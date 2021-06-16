NATO thanks Azerbaijan for its peacekeeping co-op in Afghanistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16

Trend:

Azerbaijan has been supporting peacekeeping operations in Afghanistan since 2002 and NATO is grateful to it for that, former Latvian Minister of Defense, member of the Latvian parliament, member of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Security and Defence Commission Raimonds Bergmanis said.

Bergmanis made the remark at the "Azerbaijan's Contribution to the Euro-Atlantic Peace and Security" international conference, Trend reports on June 16.

"Latvia, being a NATO member, positively assesses the relations between Azerbaijan and NATO," the former minister of defense added.

"Azerbaijan and NATO are actively cooperating in the field of military education," Bergmanis said. "Azerbaijan has also carried out the reforms in the field of military education recommended by NATO. NATO and Azerbaijan are united by the action plan signed by the sides in the field of political cooperation."