Czech Republic preparing new projects for big investments in Azerbaijan's liberated lands - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23

By Jeila Aliyeva, Tamilla Mammedova - Trend:

Czech Republic is preparing some new projects for big investments in the liberated areas of Azerbaijan, Ambassador of the Czech Republic in Azerbaijan Milan Ekert told Trend.

The ambassador said the projects are related to transport infrastructure.

He said that energy sector is also very interesting for Czech Republic, and the country has some plans, which are related to renewable energy.

Ekert noted that the embassy holds video conferences with Czech nano-technology experts, as well as some organizations engaged in promotion of trade and business, so this is the first step for developing cooperation following the post-coronavirus period.

Ambassador Ekert added that overall Azerbaijan and Czech Republic had big projects in the past. In particular, he mentioned an information system that is used in Baku's Heydar Aliyev International Airport.