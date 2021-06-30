Turkish, Russian FMs discuss Karabakh
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30
Trend:
The Turkish and Russian foreign ministers discussed the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a press conference held jointly with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, Trend reports on June 30.
The Turkish minister stressed that he discussed the issues related to Syria, Libya, Afghanistan and the Nagorno-Karabakh region with the Russian foreign minister.
"There are no serious problems in bilateral relations,” Cavusoglu said. “We intend to establish stable peace and stability in these regions."
National Bank of Kazakhstan takes part in meeting of Coordination Committee of IMF Regional Dev't Center
Latest
Partnership in energy sector plays important role in long-term relations between Azerbaijan and Italy
National Bank of Kazakhstan takes part in meeting of Coordination Committee of IMF Regional Dev't Center
Projects under implementation jointly with EBRD - important for diversification of Azerbaijan's economy - Minister
Iran - among top 10 countries in world for growing of several horticultural products – Deputy Minister