Armenian Armed Forces fire at positions of Azerbaijani army in direction of Nakhchivan - Defense Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19

Trend:

Starting 17:00 (GMT +4) on July 19, the armed forces of Armenia, using weapons of various calibers, subjected the positions of the Azerbaijani army located in the direction of the Sadarak district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border to intensive shelling, Trend reports citing Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The Armenian Armed Forces were suppressed by the retaliation fire. Currently, the situation in this direction is stable, Azerbaijani units control the operational situation.