Azerbaijan Army’s positions in Nakhchivan direction are subjected to fire - MoD
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17
Trend:
On August 17, starting from 17:45 to 20:33, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the Arazdeyen settlement of the Vedi region using sniper rifles, large-caliber machine guns and small arms periodically subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the Heydarabad settlement of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.
The opposing side was suppressed by retaliation fire.
There are no losses among the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army.
The Azerbaijan Army Units control the operational situation.
