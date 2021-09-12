Vehicles of other countries cannot enter Azerbaijan without consent of country - Defense Ministry
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12
Trend:
Legal entities and individuals of other countries and their vehicles cannot enter the territory of Azerbaijan without the consent of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and such cases are a violation of the laws of the country, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
