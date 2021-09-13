Assistant to Azerbaijani president Hikmat Hajiyev meets with Iranian ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

Trend:

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Azerbaijan Seyyed Abbas Mousavi, Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"Thanks Ambassador Seyyed Abbas Mousavi for paying visit to us. We have had indeed fruitful discussions on the issues on our bilateral agenda and reviewed ways forward," noted Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan.