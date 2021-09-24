Daily training of special forces was under my regular control - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.24

Trend:

I have always paid special attention to special forces. Their activities, gear and daily training were under my regular control, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to editor-in-chief of Russian influential “Natsionalnaya oborona” magazine, well-known military expert Igor Korotchenko, Trend reports.

“The special forces of the Ministry of Defense played a crucial role in carrying out the most important operations to liberate the occupied territories, primarily the Shusha operation, but not only that. They selflessly participated in many operations and were ready to die, demonstrated both professionalism and self-sacrifice,” the head of state said.

“I have always paid special attention to special forces. Their activities, gear and daily training were under my regular control. I met with them many times and saw that we have actually created a very combat-ready military unit that can solve very complex issues. And if we go back to the course of hostilities, the terrain itself was very disadvantageous for us. We were essentially climbing mountains. The Armenian side had taken all key positions on the heights, created several lines of defense, the terrain itself is also a line of defense, it is also a fortification. Therefore, in general, we had to show miracles of professionalism, resolve, strength, and love of the Motherland. So I really appreciate their work,” Azerbaijani president added.

“But as you rightly noted, we have created several special forces in various agencies. The special forces of the border troops very actively and effectively participated in the hostilities and took part in the liberation of many settlements. I would also like to point to the special forces of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which also actively joined in the course of hostilities because initially we did not intend to use them, although they were also trained and equipped. Among other things, the Border Service was provided with military equipment, perhaps not quite characteristic of their direct line of activity, and so were the internal troops. In other words, I created these capable mobile military groups which, in addition to their direct duties, could also perform the functions of liberating territories,” President Ilham Aliyev said.

“Also, at a certain stage of the hostilities, we attracted the special forces of the Separate Combined Arms Unit of Nakhchivan, which was sent from Nakhchivan and participated in combat operations alongside other representatives of the special forces. The Marines also proved to be active and effective. So did the special operation forces of the State Security Service and the Foreign Intelligence Service. So we had seven special forces units, but, of course, the main function was performed by the special forces of the Ministry of Defense. A coordination of their actions was also very important because they carried out many operations together. And a coherence of their actions played a very important role in the success of the military operation. In some military exercises we conducted in previous years, we held joint military drills of the special forces of the Ministry of Defense, the Border Service, and the Internal Troops, as if testing the level of coordination between them. But it is one thing when this is done during exercises and completely another when it is done during the war. So they all showed heroism, were awarded high orders, medals, and we can be proud of them,” the head of state said.