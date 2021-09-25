OSCE MG co-chairs welcome meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs

Politics 25 September 2021 10:42 (UTC+04:00)
OSCE MG co-chairs welcome meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Stephane Visconti of France, Andrew Schofer of the United States of America, and Igor Khovaev of the Russian Federation) made statement, Trend reports citing the OSCE.

On the sidelines of the General Debate of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, the Minsk Group Co-Chairs met separately in New York with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan. The co-chairs also hosted both foreign ministers at a joint meeting.

The Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (PRCiO) Andrzej Kasprzyk participated in the meetings.

The co-Chairs and foreign ministers discussed a wide range of outstanding unresolved issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The co-chairs stressed their continuing strong support for the full range of indispensable activities and operations undertaken by the PRCiO and his team.

On 24 September the co-chairs and PRCiO met with UN Under Secretary General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo and OSCE Chairperson in Office Foreign Minister Ann Linde to brief them on their efforts over the past year, including the most recent developments in the process.

The co-chairs welcome this first meeting of the two ministers of foreign affairs since November 2020. The co-chairs reaffirm their commitment to continue working with the sides to find comprehensive solutions to all remaining issues in accordance with their mandate.

